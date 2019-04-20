Guru Randhawa's recent song garners 33 million hits in just 24 hours

The recent hit titled 'Slowly Slowly' featuring and has garnered 33 million hits on YouTube in just 24 hours. The 'High Rated Gabru' expressed his excitement over the same on his page.

Guru posted a message saying that the song is currently on the top of the music charts and he also posted a video where he can be seen singing the song for his fans. "History has been created. MOST VIEWED SONG hits on YouTube in 24 hours. Number one in the world right now. SLOWLY SLOWLY is creating a buzz worldwide, THANKYOU for your love and support," he wrote.

The music video right from the upbeat music to the catchy video with appealing visuals that feature beautiful beach shots and yachts, everything about the song sends out major party vibes.

According to the media report, the video has been directed by Director Gifty, who directed 'Urvashi' featuring and The music has been produced by DJ Shadow, MKSHFT, RedMoney and Vee under T-Series' label.

Guru Randhawa's past credits include peppy numbers such as Suit Suit', 'Tere Te', 'Downtown' and 'Patola'.

