Happay wins coveted CIO CHOICE recognition for travel and expense management category

Happay, India's leading Spends Management provider, on Wednesday announced that it has been conferred with CHOICE 2019 honor and recognition as the most preferred brand in and category.

It's cloud-based platform leverages modern technologies such as AI, and Mobility to help businesses automate their expense claims and reimbursement processes, boost productivity, achieve policy compliance and get rich insights into corporate spending.

Now in i'ts 7th year, the annual CHOICE recognition is the largest and only online voting platform, where CIOs determine and choose the products that have earned their vote of confidence. There is a distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of CIOs from across verticals, that guides the entire process, with as the Knowledge Partner.

On receiving the recognition, Varun Rathi, COO and Co-Founder, said, "Our previous recognitions made us the most admired brand for CFOs, auditors and users. Now to become the preferred brand from the community is a truly humbling and rewarding experience. I wish to thank our customers and partners for the continued trust and encouragement."

Anoop Mathur, Founder and President, CORE Media, said, "Congratulations to for being honored with the CIO CHOICE 2019 trust seal. This seal gives the assurance to enterprise CIOs to confidently engage with the recognised brand for the first time, helping both-ICT brands and CIOs."

Rathi further added, "We strongly believe that and CIOs are the catalysts of digital change in Enterprises; through our AI-powered and integrated & platform, we will continue to help CIOs to lead transformation and enable to shape the future direction of their enterprise."

Currently, serves over 5000 enterprise, and SME clients, it plans to double the customer base by the end of 2019 with newer solutions and more strategic partnerships, similar to and With an annualised run rate of $ 700 million in transaction volumes, it's on track to reach 1 Billion USD mark, by the end June 2019.

Happay recently completed the acquisition of for an undisclosed amount; Post-acquisition all employees of joined Happay. Both companies decided to come together to transform the way companies looked at spends and solve a critical pain point for and CIOs. was founded by Neeraj Trikha, and The startup was part of Axilor Venture's accelerator program and was recognized among Top 20 Fintech in by Startup Bootcamp Singapore.

"Workzie had a strong belief in automating at the source itself, which aligns with our strategic objective of deeper penetration into the merchants' ecosystem", said Anshul Rai, Happay. He further elaborated on the acquisition "It provides tremendous value to enterprise customers by plugging Happay at the source of transaction thus removing manual interventions. This approach has been successfully demonstrated in our partnership with and multiple companies to get the transaction data directly into Happay platform.

