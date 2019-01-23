Need Reforms in agriculture sector if we want to double farmer's income: Niti Aayog

-
-
New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Doubling Farmers Income by 2022 cannot be achieved if we are not able to bring reforms in Agriculture sector, said government think tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday.
In an exclusive interview to ANI Professor Ramesh Chand, Member, Niti Aayog said, "We have to bring reforms in agriculture sector if we want to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of doubling farmer's income by 2022."
He further asserted that without reform we will not be able to achieve the target, and if we are unable to bring reform, then we will not able to achieve farmer double income target.
The Niti Ayog member also emphasised on the importance of reforms, he said, "If reforms don't happen, then farmers will not get better prices for crops and we will not achieve the double income target. Reforms are very important at this stage to double farmer's income. Market reform is a major and much-needed reform."
Chand, who is also a member of the 15th Finance Commission added, "We had recommended a plan of action to Agriculture ministry, which is also on our Niti Aayog website. According to that plan fruits and vegetables should be out from the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)."
APMC is a statutory market committee constituted by a State Government in respect of trade in certain notified agricultural or horticultural or livestock products, under the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act issued by that state government.
Furthermore, "Private mandis should be allowed, private sector investment should be pushed in agriculture, contract farming should be encouraged," Chand added.
He also asserted that the problems in the agriculture credit system should also be addressed.
