Need Reforms in agriculture sector if we want to double farmer's income: Niti Aayog

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Doubling Farmers Income by 2022 cannot be achieved if we are not able to bring reforms in Agriculture sector, said government think tank on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview to Ramesh Chand, Member, said, "We have to bring reforms in agriculture sector if we want to achieve Narendra Modi's goal of doubling farmer's income by 2022."

He further asserted that without reform we will not be able to achieve the target, and if we are unable to bring reform, then we will not able to achieve double income target.

The member also emphasised on the importance of reforms, he said, "If reforms don't happen, then farmers will not get better prices for crops and we will not achieve the double income target. Reforms are very important at this stage to double farmer's income. Market reform is a major and much-needed reform."

Chand, who is also a member of the 15th added, "We had recommended a plan of action to Agriculture ministry, which is also on our website. According to that plan fruits and vegetables should be out from the Agricultural Produce (APMC)."

APMC is a statutory constituted by a in respect of trade in certain notified agricultural or horticultural or livestock products, under the Agricultural Produce Act issued by that

Furthermore, "Private mandis should be allowed, private sector investment should be pushed in agriculture, contract farming should be encouraged," Chand added.

He also asserted that the problems in the agriculture credit system should also be addressed.

