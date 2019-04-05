Digital screen time has minimal impact on adolescent's mental well being: Study

The much-hyped notion that watching TV or being in front of mobile screens before bedtime impacts the well being has shown little evidence in a recent study published in the journal 'Psychological Science'.

"Implementing best practice statistical and methodological techniques we found little evidence for substantial negative associations between digital-screen engagement and adolescent well-being," said Amy Orben,

The researchers collected data from more than 17,000 teenagers. It came out that an adolescent's total screen time per day had a minimal impact on their mental well being, both on weekdays and weekends.

Also, the study pointed out that the use of 1 hour, 2 hours or even 30 minutes before bedtime didn't have a clear association with a deteriorating overall well being.

"Because technologies are embedded in our social and professional lives, research concerning digital-screen use and its effects on adolescent well-being are under increasing scrutiny," said Orben.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)