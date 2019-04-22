Rajasthan: FIR filed after two children beaten by caretaker at rehabilitation centre

An FIR was registered after two children were allegedly beaten by their caretaker at a juvenile rehabilitation centre in Rajasthan's Alwar, police said.

This comes after a video showing two children being beaten up by a woman in went viral on April 20.

According to police, the video shows a woman screaming at two children and thrashing them brutally.

"After investigating the matter, we found that it was the manager of 'Thakurdas Shiksha Samiti Bal Grih' who was thrashing children as seen in the viral video," Sub Inspector told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

