Possibility of Priyanka contesting from Varanasi does not affect BJP: Anil Jain

General Secretary Jain said the possibility of Gandhi contesting from does not affect his party.

Speaking to ANI here, Jain was replying to a question pertaining to Gandhi Vadra's comments about her contesting the Lok Sabha polls from

He said, " party is ruled by brother and sister. They can do whatever they want. We are not influenced by their decision."

Commenting on Pragya Singh Thakur's comments on Sunday that she was involved in the demolition of the in Ayodhya, Jain said: "I am not aware of that comment because I have not heard it. Lots of people participated in Kar Seva between December 2 to 8 in 1992, including me. But I cannot comment on what others say."

On (ECI) issuing two notices to Pragya Singh, he said, "The commission is doing its job and she will reply accordingly."

Asked about Narendra Modi's comments regarding warning to release Wing Abhinandan, Jain said, "What PM Modi said was the mood of the nation and it was important for us to get our pilot back."

"We will win all Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)