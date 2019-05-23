Dimple Kapadia set to feature in Christopher Nolan's next film

Indian Dimple will be seen working with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth and in Christopher Nolan's upcoming 'Tenet'.

The film, which is expected to release on July 17 next year, is likely to be an action epic evolving around the world of international espionage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dimple along with French who gained recognition by playing Fleur Delacour in movies, have joined the team. John David Washington, and have joined the team earlier.

The movie is being shot in seven countries, using a mix of and 70mm The producers of the are Nolan and Emma Thomas, whereas is said to serve as

Apart from this, the team also includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, Nathan Crowley, Jennifer Lame, Jeffrey Kurland, and The score is being composed by

