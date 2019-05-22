Will Smith doesn't watch wife Jada Pinkett Smith's uncensored 'Red Table Tal' show

Despite knowing his wife Smith's Facebook watch series is fantastic, doesn't want anybody to ask him to watch it.

According to E Online, Will Smith's wife co-hosts the show with her mom and daughter, and

The show which premiered last year discusses personal topics such as sex, mental illness and divorce with a variety of celebrities guests.

Adding to the list, Will himself appeared on the show where he talked about their marriage with his wife.

The recently revealed on Live show he doesn't watch his wife's show. He said, "No, I don't watch it. They're tellin' all our business." He also added that his family members do not run the topics by him beforehand.

He further added, "It's actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear. And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across the generations about a cornucopia of topics."

As in a recent episode, Will's wife revealed her past porn addiction.

To which host told Will, "Even a pornocopia of topics."

"Absolutely, yeah, porn addiction I think was the topic. Yeah there was one of those. They all go into a blur, you know, " said Will.

On being asked by Kimmel, "Who it is most upsetting to hear talk about that? Your daughter? Your wife? Or your mother-in-law?"

"It's all bad," Will smiled and replied.

also has his own Facebook Watch show, the docu-series Will Smith's Bucket List, which has also featured members of his family. He will also be seen as in his upcoming Disney's Aladdin reboot.

