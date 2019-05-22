Will Smith doesn't watch wife Jada Pinkett Smith's uncensored 'Red Table Tal' show

Despite knowing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook watch series Red Table Talk is fantastic, Will Smith doesn't want anybody to ask him to watch it.
According to E Online, Will Smith's wife co-hosts the show with her mom and daughter, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones.
The show which premiered last year discusses personal topics such as sex, mental illness and divorce with a variety of celebrities guests.
Adding to the list, Will himself appeared on the show where he talked about their marriage with his wife.
The actor recently revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live show he doesn't watch his wife's show. He said, "No, I don't watch it. They're tellin' all our business." He also added that his family members do not run the topics by him beforehand.
He further added, "It's actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear. And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across the generations about a cornucopia of topics."
As in a recent episode, Will's wife revealed her past porn addiction.
To which host Jimmy Kimmel told Will, "Even a pornocopia of topics."
"Absolutely, yeah, porn addiction I think was the topic. Yeah there was one of those. They all go into a blur, you know, " said Will.
On being asked by Kimmel, "Who it is most upsetting to hear talk about that? Your daughter? Your wife? Or your mother-in-law?"
"It's all bad," Will smiled and replied.
Will Smith also has his own Facebook Watch show, the docu-series Will Smith's Bucket List, which has also featured members of his family. He will also be seen as Genie in his upcoming Disney's Aladdin reboot.
