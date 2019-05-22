The Empire State Building turned 'Purple' to honour BTS

The famous Korean band 'BTS' received a huge tribute from the city of New York, as the famous turned last night to honour the guests.

The K-pop band shared an image of the lighted building which was accompanied with the caption, " We loved turning the tonight for our fans #BTSARMY. We love you!"

The post gushed with a slew of fan reactions to the surprise. " We love you too, and we are so proud! Thank you for working so hard for us while you've been in the US. We will miss you until next time," one user tweeted.

Another tweeted, " It looks beautiful! Purple is our colour for a reason."

As reported by E! News, the building turned purple for every five minutes at an interval of one hour from sunset.

The group's visit to comes ahead of their appearance on iHeartRadio Live for an interview with the host Elvis Duran.

The famous band is currently on their world tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself', which they kick-started at the in Pasadena,

Ending the US tour, is now headed to Sao Paulo, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)