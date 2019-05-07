DLF bags top honours at Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2019

-
DLF Limited, was honoured with prestigious awards at The Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2019 (For Excellence and Leadership in Real Estate Management) held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 24th April.
The speaker at the occasion was Tan Sri Dato Dr Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman, Chairman and Senior Independent Non-executive Director, BTM Resources Berhad, Malaysia.
DLF Limited won awards in four categories. While DLF Limited backed the Developer of the year- Luxury and Developer of the year - Residential, two of its projects namely King's Court and The Crest won Luxury Project of the Year awards.
The Golden Globe Tigers award is open to residential and commercial property professionals from around Asia and the Middle East. They celebrate the highest levels of achievements by companies operating in all sectors of property and real estate industry.
The Golden Globe Tigers Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. The awards are split into regions covering Asia regions and GCC. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines. Companies selected as winners are then invited to attend a glittering award ceremony.
With over 70 years of the track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation, DLF's primary business is the development of residential, commercial and retail properties. The company has a unique business model with earnings arising from development and rentals. From developing 22 major colonies in Delhi, DLF is now present across 15 States-24 Cities in India.
