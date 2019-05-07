DLF bags top honours at Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2019

Limited, was honoured with prestigious awards at Tigers Awards 2019 (For Excellence and Leadership in Real Estate Management) held at Kuala Lumpur, on 24th April.

The at the occasion was Dr Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman, and Senior Independent Non-executive Director, BTM Resources Berhad,

Limited won awards in four categories. While Limited backed the Developer of the year- Luxury and Developer of the year - Residential, two of its projects namely and The Crest won Luxury Project of the Year awards.

Tigers award is open to residential and commercial property professionals from around and the They celebrate the highest levels of achievements by operating in all sectors of property and

Tigers Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. The awards are split into regions covering regions and GCC. Participants enter at their relevant national level and are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals who cover the whole range of property disciplines. selected as winners are then invited to attend a glittering award ceremony.

With over 70 years of the track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation, DLF's primary is the development of residential, commercial and The company has a unique model with earnings arising from development and rentals. From developing 22 major colonies in Delhi, DLF is now present across 15 States-24 Cities in

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)