Parallel Wireless bags Leading Lights Award for most innovative mobile product

Unified 2G/3G/4G/ software has won the prestigious Leading Light Award for Most Innovative or Service for 2019. Parallel Wireless' Unified 2G/3G/4G/ has been chosen for enabling open Radio Access Network (RAN) through complete decoupling of hardware and

The award recognizes companies for developing a potentially market-leading product that has enabled the launch, deployment or creation of innovative, (4G/WiFi/unlicensed) during the past year.

A path-breaking technology, the unified is an industry disruption and enables service providers to move away from proprietary hardware to virtualized network architecture.

For mobile network operators, RAN has always been the most significant for 60 per cent of capital expenditure and 65 per cent of their operational cost. The migration to the next generation (from to 3G, or 5G) requires a complete replacement of RAN, becomes a costly process.

Parallel Wireless' Unified addresses this issue and results in massive cost saving for telecom companies. The solution gives operators the ability to deploy and maintain any and all generations of mobile networks in a unified, simplified, and cost-effective way.

The solution has been acknowledged and awarded for connecting the unconnected living in difficult terrains, like the people in northern Canada, and Latin America, for which it won Small Cell Award 2018 for Excellence.

virtualizes, automates and optimizes ALL G cellular networks, delivering quality end-user experiences for all use cases, including public safety LTE. The being able to support All Gs was hailed as a 'necessity' by prominent global service providers, and Telefonica, at the TIP Summit last year.

"We are engaged with mobile operators in 60 countries and reimagining the next generation of to be much lower cost ensuring more equal access to globally. We are proud and thrilled to win Leading Lights Award 2019 for most innovative mobile/wireless product," said - Co-founder, President and CTO,

"The for older Gs is unheard of because the original design makes it tough to reconfigure legacy and networks to support newer communications standards, such as 4G, and eventually 5G. Our Open Compute model is now disrupting the telecoms space, and mobile operators are moving away from proprietary hardware to virtualized network architecture. The Leading Lights Award is a testimony to this success," he added.

