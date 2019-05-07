Polycab CEO asks for 'Guru Dakshina' from SDA Bocconi Asia Centre's Graduating Class of 2019

Bocconi Asia Centre, formerly named MISB Bocconi, hosted the Convocation ceremony of their 6th Batch of the Post-Graduate Program in

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Bardolet, MD Alessandro Giuliani, Prof Anjana Grewal, Prof and the Chief Guest Ramakrishnan, of Polycab Ltd.

Dean Prof exhorted students to transfer the model of hard work, creativity and passion that they had established during the program to their future corporate positions. He stated that just like their initiatives and ideas had left a legacy in the school, so too those could make a significant cultural change in their companies.

"As a growing institution in India, we are aware of the particularly large impact that each one of you can have in making people in this country aware of what Bocconi stands for and what we do. You are truly our biggest and we feel very comfortable putting that role in your hands", he added.

told the students that no dream is too big especially if it involves the heart and passion. It is just by dreaming that one can achieve great things. And it is always, only, about people and how they are motivated. "You are young, you have time and you are allowed to make mistakes. Go out there and make a difference", he suggested.

Prof shared a video message from on how proud he was of the various achievement of this class and appealed to the class to be the change you want to see in the world.

R. Ramakrishnan shared the mantra of what it takes to succeed in the world outside. He told the students to have passion, leadership, empathy, focus, timing and finally Character. He quoted Dr APJ and asked the students, "What would you like to be remembered for? You have to evolve and shape your life. You should write it on a page. That page may be a very important page in the book of human history. And you will be remembered for creating that one page in the history of the nation."

He further asked the students to spend 5% of their time in wiping away a few tears and bringing a few smiles to people who are less fortunate than them and to getting involved in nation building.

On behalf of the class, expressed her gratitude towards the school and the families acknowledging the great transformation the students have gone through. She encouraged her batch mates to support each other as always and give back to the school as proud alumni.

The current batch of 84 students has had immense international exposure during the program. Firstly, during the 3-month merger in the first year with the Essec-Bocconi Double degree students and secondly, through the compulsory 4-month specialization semester at Bocconi in the Second module. The graduating students are placed in various industries with an average of 11.17L approx so far.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)