DoCC completes 25 years of excellence in social impact

-
ALSO READ
SPJIMR Hosts the First India Chapter on Principles for Responsible Management Education
CSR works should not be treated as ad hoc activities, says Chaudhary
Why suggestion to have CSR account in govt hospitals not followed: HC asks Centre, Delhi govt
Corp affairs min formulates guidelines on responsible business conduct
Institutionalisation of P J Nayak panel report to improve governance of PSBs: CEA
-
Development of Corporate Citizenship (DoCC), one of its kind initiative conceptualised by Late Dr M L Shrikant, former dean of SPJIMR, has completed 25 years of social impact in India. This was for the first time ever by a management Institute, a programme such as DoCC was introduced to provide value addition to its academic programmes and contribute towards development of the institute as well as society.
An integral component of management education at SPJIMR, DoCC is one of the non-classroom programmes at SPJIMR, incorporated in the MBA curriculum. In this programme, management students are exposed to an immersion programme in the rural areas and do their internship of social projects for 4 weeks and 2 weeks respectively with NGOs, corporate foundations and government agencies across the country. Using the 'learning by doing' approach, the leaders of tomorrow get an opportunity to apply the management skills and techniques to the unstructured environment in the development sector. During the phase of DoCC internships, participants learn about ground realities, challenges and opportunities, notably in rural India. The course aspires to sensitise participants to the Indian ethos and culture by working as a partner with development programmes and projects in the non-profit sector and related stakeholders. It facilitates and provides experiential learning to course participants.
While DoCC is actively working in 26 states in India, it has also expanded into countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Colombia. The thematic areas of its work include education, health, infrastructure, income generation, women empowerment, social empowerment, disability, micro-finance and environment. Besides winning a slew of 'Best Summer Project' awards at the national level, the DoCC has also emerged as the national winner at international competitions organised in Spain, Canada and the United States.
"As DoCC celebrates its silver jubilee, we take this opportunity to thank each and every one who has been a part of this unique programme and helped us grow and jointly achieve the common goal of development of the society. We invite you to join us in the celebration on 16th of April, 2019 at SPJIMR Institute, Andheri from 3 pm onwards. On this special occasion, we will be releasing a coffee table book on DoCC and would also be felicitating our partners from all over India who have been associated with the DoCC programme since inception. With support from NABARD, we have invited 35+ NGOs from all across Maharashtra and they would be displaying several vibrant and colourful products made by them which will be all up for sale," said, Nirja Mattoo, Chairperson, DoCC.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU