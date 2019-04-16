DoCC completes 25 years of excellence in social impact

Development of (DoCC), one of its kind initiative conceptualised by Late Dr M L Shrikant, former of SPJIMR, has completed 25 years of social impact in This was for the first time ever by a management Institute, a programme such as was introduced to provide value addition to its academic programmes and contribute towards development of the institute as well as society.

An integral component of management education at SPJIMR, is one of the non-classroom programmes at SPJIMR, incorporated in the MBA curriculum. In this programme, management students are exposed to an immersion programme in the rural areas and do their internship of social projects for 4 weeks and 2 weeks respectively with NGOs, corporate foundations and government agencies across the country. Using the 'learning by doing' approach, the leaders of tomorrow get an opportunity to apply the management skills and techniques to the unstructured environment in the development sector. During the phase of internships, participants learn about ground realities, challenges and opportunities, notably in rural The course aspires to sensitise participants to the Indian ethos and culture by working as a partner with development programmes and projects in the non-profit sector and related stakeholders. It facilitates and provides experiential learning to course participants.

While DoCC is actively working in 26 states in India, it has also expanded into countries like Nepal, and The thematic areas of its work include education, health, infrastructure, income generation, women empowerment, social empowerment, disability, and environment. Besides winning a slew of 'Best Summer Project' awards at the national level, the DoCC has also emerged as the national winner at international competitions organised in Spain, and the

"As DoCC celebrates its silver jubilee, we take this opportunity to thank each and every one who has been a part of this unique programme and helped us grow and jointly achieve the common goal of development of the society. We invite you to join us in the celebration on 16th of April, 2019 at Institute, Andheri from 3 pm onwards. On this special occasion, we will be releasing a coffee table book on DoCC and would also be felicitating our partners from all over who have been associated with the DoCC programme since inception. With support from NABARD, we have invited 35+ NGOs from all across and they would be displaying several made by them which will be all up for sale," said, Nirja Mattoo, Chairperson, DoCC.

