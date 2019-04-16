Stock markets hit record highs, Sensex above 39,240

Benchmark indices hit fresh record highs in the morning trade on Tuesday with investors optimistic on upcoming corporate earnings for the final quarter of 2018-19.

The hit a new peak of 39,277.96. At 12:40 pm, the Sensex was up 340 points at 39,246 while the had gained 90 points at 11,780.

In sectoral indices, private banks led the gains followed by FMCG and

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and ITC were the major contributors.

On Monday, the forecast near-normal rains for the monsoon season, lifting worries over the possibility of below-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, shares in Asian markets traded on a positive note as investors weighed earnings in the and

The US- trade dispute is showing signs of progress but a slowdown in global corporate earnings and bleak investment climate have put pressure on risk assets.

