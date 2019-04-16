MIT-SDE distance learning courses in Management surpassing various boundaries

School of (MIT-SDE) is a digital learning institute of the MAEER's Group of Institutes. Group is a prestigious educational institution of that is known for its academic excellence. The Group laid the foundation of MIT-SDE in the year 2005 to offer a flexible mode of that can empower everyone to study as per their convenience.

The institute aims at giving wings to the career of those who are forced to leave their in between due to physical barriers, personal problems, familial responsibilities, professional commitments or financial difficulty.

This institute offers courses in various specialisations of management, which is the most sought after course in the present times. It offers MBA-equivalent courses at a fraction of the cost of the traditional MBA course. Everyone from academicians, financially weak candidates to working professionals can pursue the course. MIT-SDE had shaped the career of many individuals in the past. Till date, the institute has created over 50,000 management professionals who are well-placed in the industry.

The institute is affiliated to the All (AICTE). It is a member of a well-known and reputed international body, International Council for Open and (ICDE). It even holds a certificate from MCCIA.

MIT-SDE offers 18-months Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), 24-months Post Graduate Diploma in Administration (PGDBA) and short-term 12-months Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) courses. The PGDM and PGDBA courses are available in an array of exciting specialisations including IT, Finance, HR, Operations, Supply Chain, Project Management, Telecom and

Unlike an MBA course that has the same curriculum for decades, these courses have updated content which makes it totally apt for the present times. These courses are a rich blend of theoretical and practical concepts. They offer in-depth knowledge of the field from the experiences shared by the industry experts.

"MIT-SDE is a ray of hope for those who could not complete their studies due to several reasons. We offer MBA equivalent courses divided in a period of 24-months, 18-months and 12-months courses. So, the candidates can choose a suitable course according to their schedule and convenience. The course fee is meagre in comparison to the colossal fees of other MBA colleges. We even offer the facility to make payments in instalments and there is provision for scholarships so that money is not a hurdle in the path of meritorious students," said Prof Suhrud Neurgaonkar, MIT-SDE

The institute ensures that the syllabus is relevant to the present time, so it is updated regularly. The study material is published by the well-known publication house, Also, they exploit cloud-based Learning Management System that disseminates knowledge seamlessly to the students. Modules, video lectures and other resources are uploaded to each student's account.

"Our experts create modules in a lucid language so that they are easy to understand. Furthermore, we even organise webinars where we call the experts to address the queries of the students and build their concepts. Our experts even offer career guidance to each student during the course and even after its completion. This makes us one of the pioneer institutes of the country. In the future, we plan to continue this successful march and extend our hands to many more students", added Prof Neurgaonkar.

