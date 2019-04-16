MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul: Top International boarding school in Pune

The Vishwashanti Gurukul group is a pioneer educational body of incepted in the year 1983. Ever since its inception, the group has educated innumerable students and created valuable assets for the world.

Institute of Technology (MIT) which began its operations as an engineering college has now developed as an esteemed educational group offering courses in multi-faceted disciplines such as management, law, arts, science, engineering, etc.

The sprawling 125-acre campus of Vishwashanti Gurukul is situated in Rajbaug, near Hadapsar, Pune which houses beautiful gurukul style architecture with school buildings, separate boarding houses for girls and boys, playground, sports complex with a gymnasium, Olympic size swimming pool and state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor sports.

The school boasts of its world-class infrastructure, host of amenities, unique learning pedagogy, and a conducive learning ambience that facilitates the holistic development of the students.

It is affiliated to International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge International (CIE). Both of these are international boards' aims at creating global citizens and well-balanced individuals. The school follows a value based system where the students receive academic knowledge along with life skills, life values, and other virtues. It is among the top IB schools in Pune. In fact, the school was ranked 1st as the top boarding school with an international curriculum in Pune by School Survey.

Vishwashanti Gurukul is among the pioneer boarding schools in Being a Gurukul school, the Guru Shishya Parampara is the real cornerstone of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul. Here, all the students receive education, life skills and values through their mentors. A strong teacher-student relationship allows the students to learn without any hesitations.

It offers myriads of boarding facilities including 24x7 securities, on-campus medical aid with 24x7 ambulances, and other necessary facilities. The refectory of the school is known to provide a balanced and nutritious diet to the students that encourage the development of their body and their mind. All these facets of the school have facilitated MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul to be considered among top international boarding schools in

"In this fast-paced and technologically - driven world, it is essential to have disciplined and self-reliant people with strong character who knows how to exploit the technology for the benefit of the mankind and respect their ethos. This is the underlying thought that motivated us to lay the foundation of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul. We have been fostering the students with value-based education for more than a decade. We are inspired by the thought that in this modern-world, imbibing the children with the much-needed traditional principles of a Gurukul, training them with a global perspective in Gurukul environment and connecting them to their culture and heritage is essential to develop the children holistically," said Vishwanath D Karad, the of

"We combined this traditional system of learning with modern amenities to create well-balanced individuals with a global perspective, who are still rooted in their heritage. This rich amalgamation facilitates us to mould the students into confident and winning personalities. Through our unique learning pedagogy, we'll continue to create mentally alert, physically strong, spiritually elevated and socially conscious individuals", he added.

