Doctor shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Karnal

Dr Rajiv Gupta, a well-known doctor and Managing Director of Amritdhara Hospital, was shot dead by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Karnal.

The incident took place on Saturday when Gupta was near ITI Chowk in his car.

Gupta was shot at in his chest, after which he was rushed to the hospital. However, he died in the hospital during treatment.

Police said they are probing the matter with the help of evidence collected from the site of the incident.

"The police is investigating the matter. Teams have been constituted to probe the case. All the evidence has been collected from the spot. The reason behind the attack is yet to be known," said Surinder Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Karnal.

The police official has also asked people to contact him if they have any credible information in connection with the case.

Senior Indian Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala condemn the incident and raised questions over the law and order situation in Haryana.

"The government should direct the police to take stringent action against the culprits to curb such acts," Chautala said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)