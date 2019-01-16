JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Four persons injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

French envoy to lead 78-member delegation to Vibrant Gujarat summit
Business Standard

Abhay Chautala meets Mayawati

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala Wednesday met BSP supremo Mayawati here to discuss poll strategy for the Jind Assembly bypoll and the Lok Sabha elections due shortly.

According to a statement issued by the INLD, Chautala met Mayawati at her residence and discussed poll strategy for the Jind bypoll to be held on January 28.

The two parties have an electoral tie up in Haryana and would together contest the Lok Sabha and the next assembly polls together.

Chautala said in the statement that the bypoll win will be the real birthday gift for Mayawati. Her birthday was on Tuesday.

It is believed that during the week, Mayawati could meet Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Jogi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements