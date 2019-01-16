Abhay Chautala meets Mayawati

-
Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala Wednesday met BSP supremo Mayawati here to discuss poll strategy for the Jind Assembly bypoll and the Lok Sabha elections due shortly.
According to a statement issued by the INLD, Chautala met Mayawati at her residence and discussed poll strategy for the Jind bypoll to be held on January 28.
The two parties have an electoral tie up in Haryana and would together contest the Lok Sabha and the next assembly polls together.
Chautala said in the statement that the bypoll win will be the real birthday gift for Mayawati. Her birthday was on Tuesday.
It is believed that during the week, Mayawati could meet Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Jogi.
