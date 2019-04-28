Don't want to lose Saudi Arabia, they buy a lot: Trump

US reinforced his support for on Saturday during a rally at here, highlighting that he wouldn't want to "lose" the ally which purchased goods to the tune of USD 450 billion from the

"They have nothing but cash, right? They buy a lot from us, USD 450 billion they bought," Al Jazeera quoted the US as claiming.

"You had people wanting to cut off ..I don't want to lose them," he added.

The US- relations came under the scanner recently following the murder of Many criticised Trump for siding with the Saudi Mohammed bin Salman, who was found to be involved in the scribe's killing by a (CIA) report.

Saudi Arabia has strongly refuted such reports, reiterating that the was not involved in Khashoggi's killing in any way.

At the rally, the US also described a recent phone call he had with the Saudi

"We lose USD 4.5 billion on a country to defend them, and they're rich. So I called them. I said listen, no good. They were in a state of shock because they've never got a call like this in 25 years, right," Trump said to a cheering crowd.

"I said we're losing USD 4.5 billion every year, we can't do this anymore. This is crazy. He ( Salman) got very upset, angry, said this is not fair. I said, of course, this is fair. He said we'll give you USD 500 million more...I said I want more. We argued. So they paid us more than USD 500 million for one phone call, it took me one call," he stated.

Trump then recollected how the Saudi asked why the made the call as "nobody had made such a call".

"That's because they were stupid!" Trump exclaimed during his address.

