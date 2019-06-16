Drake celebrates Toronto Raptors' victory

Rapper and songwriter Drake was spotted celebrating Toronto Raptors' historic victory at the NBA Championship.
The singer partied with his 'Most Valuable Player (MVP)' Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Jodie Meeks, Serge Ibaka, and Jordan Loyd at the Wynn Las Vegas' famed XS nightclub post the night the team won the championship for the first time.
Toronto Raptors defeated their rival team the Golden State Warriors with a score of 114-110.
Excited with Toronto Raptors' victory, Drake was also seen carrying Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy.
"You know XS is my home away from home but tonight has nothing to do with me," Drake said in his speech, reported E Online.
The basketball team expressed their happiness with a champagne shower for the crowd.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU