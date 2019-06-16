JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Here's how mother's immunity transfers to her baby
Business Standard

Emma Stone meets her music idol Emily Bunton

ANI  |  Out of box 

Actor Emma Stone met one of her music idols, Spice Girls' Emily Bunton, in person on Saturday.

Bunton posted a picture with Stone on Instagram with a caption that read, "When Emma met Emma. #2become1." She posted the picture before her next stop at the Wembley Stadium for the Spice Girls Reunion tour, which was announced last year, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Bunton rose to prominence with the pop girls group, Spice Girls, and was nicknamed "Baby Spice" in the early 1990s.

Stone made her fandom vocal for the Spice Girls in 2014, when she sobbed while listening to a video message that Mel B, another member of the pop group, made for her.

Reportedly, the Academy Award winner told Jimmy Fallon last year that, "Growing up I was super blonde. My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. That's, like, pretty messed up."

Spice Girls comprises of prominent celebrities like Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU