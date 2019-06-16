When Kartik Aryan's father turned stylist for him

Known for their touches of and puns, fathers undoubtedly are the best one can have. They also sometimes go extra miles to imbibe new things and teach the same to their kids. And one such example is Kartik and his

Sharing a similar story, Kartik shared a cute video on where his is seen helping him tie a necktie accurately. The video is from Kartik's earlier days in the industry and he looks quite young in the video.

"Happy Father's Day Papa! Thanks for always being there even when u had no clue. Throwback to my initial red carpet days when he was my stylist. #Favbaapbetavideo," he captioned the video.

The catch is Kartik's himself did not know how to do it. The video features his father watching a video and helping Kartik to tie the tie. The father-son duo seems perplexed but still, his father continues to give instructions to Kartik.

Indeed, we owe a lot to our fathers! Their struggles often go unnoticed but we need to be grateful to them for not only raising us but for the rock-solid support they provide to us throughout their lives.

Kartik was last seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Luka Chuppi' and shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

