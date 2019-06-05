DSRV successfully transfers personnel from disabled submarine

The has successfully carried out mating of a deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) here with a 'distress submarine' from which the personnel were transferred to the rescue vessel.

"The exercise conducted on June 2 included personnel transfer from the bottomed submarine, INS Sindhudhvaj, simulating as a distressed submarine to the surface using the DSRV," a said on Wednesday.

The entire evolution was done by the Indian crew, which marks the culmination of the training phase on the

The submarine hatches on which the mating was carried out have been certified by the IN

This is also a skill that has been newly acquired by the

The live mating exercise is a historic achievement towards DSRV integration into the and would pave the way for the Indian Navy to emerge as a submarine rescue provider in the IOR.

The Indian Navy is in the select group of naval forces in the world that boasts of this niche capability.

The DSRV, operated by a crew of three, can rescue 14 personnel from a disabled submarine at one time.

