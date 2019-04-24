Earthquake with magnitude of 4.8 on Richter Scale hits Nepal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Kathmandu in Nepal at early morning hours on Wednesday.
According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, struck Kathmandu at 6:14 am today.
The National Emergency Operation Centre, Nepal has also reported that earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise in Dhading district at 6:29 am and 6:40 am respectively, today. (ANI)
More details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
