After lambasting Twitter, Trump meets CEO

Hours after lashing out at Twitter, President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a meeting with its CEO Jack Dorsey, reported The Hill.

"Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!" tweeted Trump.

Trump, earlier in the day, accused the microblogging site of discriminating against him and other conservatives.

"Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off the list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 [million] But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn't playing their political games," Trump wrote Tuesday morning in a pair of tweets.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 03:38 IST

