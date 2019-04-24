US President Donald Trump to visit UK in June

United States President Donald Trump will visit the United Kingdom in June for his first state visit, confirmed Buckingham Palace.
"The President of The United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the UK," tweeted Buckingham Palace.
A Royal source told CNN that Trump. will be presented with similar ceremonial flourishes received by former President Donald Trump in 2011.
This trip might reignite the protest against the government. British Prime Minister Theresa May's invitation to Trump in 2016 for a full state visit was opposed by the citizens. Nearly 1.8 million signed the petition to protest.
This trip comes at a delicate time when May is struggling hard to get her deal clear to exit from Britain. The country has now been given a six-month extension on leaving the EU -- its second delay to the original March 29 deadline.
Extending his support to May, US President Donald Trump last week accused the European Union (EU) of being too "tough" while dealing with the United Kingdom on Brexit issue.
