Ease of Doing Business rankings 'a matter of pride': PM Modi

on Saturday said that it is a matter of pride that Ease of Doing Business ranking of has risen to 77 from 100 in a year.

His comments came while interacting with the booth workers of the from Tikamgarh, Sikar, Kota, and through his mobile application, the (NaMo) App.

further claimed that the rise in ranking is an evidence of the rapid growth and strong economy. He further said that it is under his regime that the has reached in the remotest part of the nation.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the said, "Some politicians are vendors of lies. Whenever they speak, lies start showering from their mouth like AK 47. In such cases, it is your responsibility to expose the opposition. (Kuch neta to jhoot ki machine ki tarah hain. Jab bhi munh kholte hain, dhar dhar AK 47 ki tarah jhoot hi nikalna shuru ho jaata hai. Aise mein, aapko vipaksh ke jhoot ko bhi janta ke saamne benaqab karna hai)."

On Friday, congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's meteoric and historic rise in the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

In a telephonic conversation to Prime Minister Modi, Kim had said that it was remarkable that a nation of over 1.25 billion people has achieved a rise of 65 ranks in a short period of four years.

Meanwhile, had said that the target of getting to the top 50 in 'Ease of Doing Business' is no more a slogan, in fact it's a very realisable dream.

