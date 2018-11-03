Abhijit Iyer Mitra submits affidavit before Odisha Assembly House Committee

Abhijit Mitra on Saturday deposed before the of Odisha assembly and submitted an affidavit over his alleged derogatory remarks against state legislators.

"Yes, in pursuance to the direction of the House Committee, Abhijit Mitra submitted his affidavit today. Committee will take the affidavit, his statement and the charge against him into consideration and submit its report to the House," of Opposition and told ANI.

On October 23, Mitra was arrested by the in connection with the case filed at station over his derogatory remarks against Odisha and He was taken into custody by after he appeared before the of the

Mitra is facing the allegation of making derogatory remarks on the and Odisha. He was slated to appear before the House panel again on November 2. Though the appeared before the committee yesterday, he could not submit the affidavit and sought time till today.

Earlier, the had been summoned by the House Committee to appear before it on October 11, which he skipped.

The House Committee then issued another summon to the scribe to appear on October 23 at 11 am while directing the of Police to issue the notice in the matter.

During a visit to the on September 16, Mitra had posted a satirical video on Twitter, where he made derogatory remarks insulting Odisha, its culture, tradition and the lawmakers.

Mitra was arrested by the on September 20 from on charges of hurting religious sentiments. A court later granted him bail against a bond of Rs 1 lakh and directed him to join the investigation at the station.

He then moved the for bail, where his plea was quashed.

On October 11, Mitra wrote an apology letter to the House Committee and the of the Odisha assembly over his derogatory remarks and other offences he is accused of.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)