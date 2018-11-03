Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with Army Jawans in Arunachal Pradesh

-
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will celebrate this year's Diwali with the Indian Army jawans posted on the China border.
The Defence Minister will celebrate the festival with the Army jawans posted at the Upper Dibang Valley district of the Arunachal Pradesh on November 6 and November 7.
The nearest road head to the post is almost 30 km away.
Last year, Sitharaman celebrated the festival of lights with military personnel at tri-services command on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
In her first visit to the strategically important command after assuming charge as the Defence Minister, Sitharaman had also reviewed its security preparedness and other operational matters.
