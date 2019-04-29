EC condemns 'impugned' statement made by Maneka Gandhi

(ECI) on Monday "strongly condemned" the statement made by on April 12 and "warned" her not to repeat such misconduct in future.

"The Commission has seen the video recording of her impugned speech and based on the available evidence and material facts, is convinced that the statement made by her is in violation of provision of Model Code of Conduct and Representation of Peoples Act, 1951," Anuj Jaipuriar, Principal Secretary, stated in a letter directed to

The warning came days after while addressing a public meeting in Sultanpur said that her win from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency was certain "with or without" the support of the Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once BJP is in power.

On April 15, taking cognizance of the matter, had barred her from election campaigning for 48 hours for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The prohibition on Gandhi began on April 16 at 10:00 am and lasted for 48 hours.

"You have to recognise that this victory is sure without you and even with you, and you will have to spread the word," she had said while addressing a rally in Sultanpur.

Emphasising that she had distributed Rs 1000 crore for Muslim institutions to flourish, she said: "You came to seek our help at the time of your need. But, if you say during election time that we will not vote for the BJP and instead vote for any other party which can defeat BJP, then it breaks our heart".

"I have already passed this election. But now if you have to lay the foundation for getting help then this is the right time to do so," added while indirectly calling upon the Muslim community to vote for her.

is fielding from Sultanpur Lok Sabha Constituency in

In Sultanpur, polling will be held in the seventh-phase on May 8 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

