Be it Pakistani terrorists or traitors on our own soil, chowkidar will not spare anyone: PM Modi

Be it Pakistani terrorists or traitors on our own soil, your chowkidar will not spare anyone, said on Monday.

Addressing an election rally here, the said, "We have proved through the surgical and aerial strikes that if we receive a threat from anywhere, we revert with the same force."

PM launched a scathing attack on the party and said, " announced that if they are voted to power, their government will remove the It implies that this party is the supporter of the Naxalites. This would make it harder for us to launch an inquiry onto such anti- forces. This shows the ideologies of the party."

Lambasting at the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, PM said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given consent for the Koderma to Ranchi rail line twenty years ago, but the government did not go ahead with the plan. People of this state gave me a chance in 2014 and we started the work of Koderma-Hazaribagh-Barkakana-Sidhwar. The rail line will be functional in one and a half year."

Shedding light on the scams that came to the foreground during the tenure of the Congress, PM Modi said, "During their tenure, all sorts of scams, ranging from the coal-gate scam, helicopter scam and even scam pertaining to minerals extracted from the earth had come up. All these scams have come to a standstill now that BJP is in power."

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, he contended that the party only cares about itself and not about the people of the country. "They do not think about anyone. If they do not see a in your state, they leave the people at their own fate. This is what they have done to my Adivasi brother and sisters of Jharkhand," he remarked.

"Our party showed empathy for the downtrodden by granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission," Modi said, adding that the opposition did everything in their might to stop the government from taking this decision in the favour of the oppressed.

Voting in the fourth phase of the elections is underway in three parliamentary constituencies in

Next polling will be held on May 6, 12, and 19 in the remaining four phases of the elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)