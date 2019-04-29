Will make full efforts to increase polling percentage: Vasundhara Raje

Efforts will be made to increase polling percentage by 6 pm, said former here on Monday.

"Voting here is going on at a good pace. We will try to pull out more and more people to vote this time. We want to increase the polling percentage by 6 pm by encouraging more and more people to come out and vote," Raje told ANI.

When asked about her strong-hold -- Jhalawar --, Raje said: "I have always tried to fulfill people's aspirations. We are so close to the people. There is no communal divide here."

Talking about Congress' ambitious NYAY scheme, Raje said: "NYAY will be a game changer definitely because they are saying that they will do justice. However, when they couldn't eradicate poverty in their decade-long rule, then what will they do in the future.

