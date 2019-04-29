SP fields former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against PM Modi

(SP) on Monday replaced its candidate with former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who will face in the fray.

"Brave soldier Tej Bahadur has got the SP ticket from Varanasi," the party announced on its official handle.

Tej Bahadur was already in the fray as an from parliamentary constituency.

It is worth mentioning that was dismissed from the (BSF) in 2017 after he released a video, depicting the poor quality of served to soldiers.

Yadav had posted four videos on in January 2017, which showed him complaining about at his camp along the Indo- border in

The videos triggered outrage across the nation, but the BSF dismissed his allegations.

After announcing his decision to contest against Modi, he had said: "I am contesting as an from The had said he will give the status of martyrs to soldiers of paramilitary forces and will give them a pension. I will ask if you had made promises, what all did you do to date?"

The SP is contesting the polls in alliance with the and the in to defeat the BJP.

As per the seat-sharing pact, the SP is contesting 37 seats, while Mayawati-led BSP and Ajit Singh's RLD have been allocated 38 and three seats respectively.

The election in Varanasi is slated to take place in the last phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

