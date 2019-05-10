EC holding workshops on counting of votes for Returning Officers

To carry out vote counting process in the most transparent manner, (EC) started workshops for Returning Officers (RO) and Assistant (ARO) in Telangana.

Dr Rajat Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) of Telangana while speaking to ANI on Thursday said, "A workshop has been conducted for (RO) and Assistant (ARO) on vote counting process. EC has directed us that process of counting must be carried out without any mistakes and in the most transparent manner."

"For that, EC is conducting workshops for ROs and throughout the country. Today around 130 ROs and attended the workshop and we are teaching them about counting process of EVMs, VVPATs besides clarifying all their doubts," he added.

An EC will attend workshops as an observer throughout the country.

The ongoing Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases. The first five phases of polls were held on April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. The rest two phases of polls will be held on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

