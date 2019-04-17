JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Foodhall partners with Scootsy: an on-demand delivery platform

Congress' BK Hariprasad refutes claims of being 'outsider', says his main rival is Modi, not Tejasvi
Business Standard

EC's flying squad inspects Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy's chopper, luggage

ANI  |  Politics 

A flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday searched the luggage and chopper of the Karnakata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here.

The inspection was done by seven officials of the EC when Kumaraswamy's chopper landed in Anavatti village. The CM visited the village to take part in a public meeting.

On Tuesday, the flying squad inspected the luggage of former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa at a helipad in Shivamogga.

Similarly, a flying squad also inspected the luggage of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik at a helipad in Rourkela.

Karnataka will go to polls on April 18 and 23. The counting of voters will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU