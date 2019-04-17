EC's flying squad inspects Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy's chopper, luggage

A flying squad of the (ECI) on Wednesday searched the luggage and chopper of the HD Kumaraswamy here.

The inspection was done by seven officials of the EC when Kumaraswamy's chopper landed in Anavatti village. The CM visited the village to take part in a public meeting.

On Tuesday, the flying squad inspected the luggage of former and BS Yeddyurappa at a helipad in Shivamogga.

Similarly, a flying squad also inspected the luggage of and BJD at a helipad in Rourkela.

will go to polls on April 18 and 23. The counting of voters will take place on May 23.

