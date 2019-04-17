EC's flying squad inspects Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy's chopper, luggage

-
ALSO READ
Congress downplays Kumaraswamy's threat, says all is well
I-T raids a shameful attempt to threaten party workers: H D Kumaraswamy
Javadekar dares Rahul, Kumaraswamy to take action against Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM holds talks with sugarcane farmers, assures support
BJP leaders disrupt Karnataka Governor's address
-
A flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday searched the luggage and chopper of the Karnakata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here.
The inspection was done by seven officials of the EC when Kumaraswamy's chopper landed in Anavatti village. The CM visited the village to take part in a public meeting.
On Tuesday, the flying squad inspected the luggage of former Karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa at a helipad in Shivamogga.
Similarly, a flying squad also inspected the luggage of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik at a helipad in Rourkela.
Karnataka will go to polls on April 18 and 23. The counting of voters will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU