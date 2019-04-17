Modi failed to deliver anything to public except 'Baba ji ka thullu': Navjot Singh Sidhu

on Wednesday took a dig at and promises made by him during 2014 elections, saying the PM failed to deliver anything to public except for 'Baba ji ka thullu,' a commonly used phrase meaning 'absolutely nothing'.

"People are starving and their pockets are empty, but the government is making them do Yoga and open bank accounts," said without mentioning the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Addressing a public rally here, he said, "the stomachs are empty and the government is busy building toilets. The condition of the roads and other infrastructure facilities are pathetic. There is no in the villages and PM talks about 'digital India'".

Claiming that the will deliver what it has promised, he said has proved himself in three states - Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh. "Whatever, has said, he will deliver it. He had promised that the farm loans will be waived off in 10 days in these three states. In just two hours after forming the government, the waived off 25 lakh farm loans," he said.

Slamming the BJP again, he said the party has become a private limited company run by two people. "They have made BJP into a private limited company run by two people and sidelined people like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. This company's chartered accountants are Ambani, Adani, Mallya, Nirav etc.," he added.

"PM Modi talks about nationalism and patriotism, but when it comes to Rafale deal, he is silent. When and flew out of India, the Chowkidar should tell us who was on duty then?"

Continuing his verbal attack, he said, "During demonetisation, the BJP turned black money into 'purple money'. The BJP promised to create two crore job opportunities, but only provided eight lakh jobs in five years. promised to transfer Rs 15 lakhs in our bank accounts, but where is it?"

"Whatever has said, he had delivered it, unlike Modi. When will be in power, there will be no one, who will not get Rs 15000 per month and will fill 25 lakh job vacancies."

Polling in will be held in the third of the seven-phase elections on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)