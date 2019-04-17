Media misquoted my remark on President Kovind, clarifies Gehlot

Hours after the BJP demanded an apology for his comments on Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday claimed that a section of media misquoted him as saying Kovind was elected to the highest constitutional post due to his caste.

"It is very unfortunate that my comments during a press conference have been misquoted by few media houses," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier in the day, at a press conference here, he said: "Ramnath Kovind ji was made the keeping in mind the caste equations ahead of the elections. This is why Advani ji was left behind (in the presidential race)."

However, later while clarifying Gehlot asserted that he had the greatest regards for Kovind and was impressed with his simplicity and humbleness.

"I have the greatest regards for the President of India, and personally for Sh. whom I have met in person and highly impressed with his simplicity and humbleness," the said in his tweet.

Soon after Gehlot's remarks, BJP G V L accused the of insulting the President, of the constitution and sought his apology.

Terming the CM's remarks as "anti-Dalit, anti-poor, anti-people, and anti-constitution", the BJP also urged the to take action against Gehlot.

