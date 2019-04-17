Media misquoted my remark on President Kovind, clarifies Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Kovind made president because of his caste: Gehlot
BJP demands apology from Raj CM Gehlot for his remarks against President Kovind
BJP demands apology from Ashok Gehlot for his remarks against President Kovind
Prospects of BJP candidates in Rajasthan poor: Gehlot
Gehlot launches scathing attack on the BJP
-
Hours after the BJP demanded an apology for his comments on President Ram Nath Kovind, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed that a section of media misquoted him as saying Kovind was elected to the highest constitutional post due to his caste.
"It is very unfortunate that my comments during a press conference have been misquoted by few media houses," Gehlot tweeted.
Earlier in the day, at a press conference here, he said: "Ramnath Kovind ji was made the President keeping in mind the caste equations ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. This is why Advani ji was left behind (in the presidential race)."
However, later while clarifying Gehlot asserted that he had the greatest regards for President Kovind and was impressed with his simplicity and humbleness.
"I have the greatest regards for the President of India, and personally for Sh. Ramnath ji whom I have met in person and highly impressed with his simplicity and humbleness," the Chief Minister said in his tweet.
Soon after Gehlot's remarks, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao accused the Congress leader of insulting the President, the custodian of the constitution and sought his apology.
Terming the CM's remarks as "anti-Dalit, anti-poor, anti-people, and anti-constitution", the BJP also urged the Election Commission to take action against Gehlot.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU