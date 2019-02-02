ED doesn't have any evidence, it's political vendetta: KTS Tulsi

After Robert Vadra, of Rahul Gandhi, was granted interim bail till February 16 in connection with a case against him, MP and KTS said that the (ED) did not have any evidence in the matter and termed it as a "political vendetta".

CBI Arvind Kumar, while granting the bail, directed Vadra to join the ED investigation which is slated to take place on February 6. He was also asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs. 1 Lakh and a surety of like amount.

The ED claims that Vadra and his associates got kickbacks in a petroleum deal in 2009. During the course of the hearing, the law enforcement agency told the court that they have learnt about more overseas properties related to Vadra and hence he should join the probe.

"This thing has been going on since 2016. Till date, they do not have any evidence whether money was laundered or not. This is all political vendetta. The has given a date, on February 6 at 4 pm. will come here. He is ready for any investigation," told reporters here on Saturday.

"He (Vadra) has done nothing and he has no foreign assets," he added.

The further said that all property-related documents and bank details were submitted to the investigators years ago.

"Entire record has been given to them (the investigators) years ago and they found nothing wrong. All documents are with the ED. They are not able to substantiate anything. This is witch hunting and nothing else," said.

On Friday, Vadra filed an anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case saying that he is being targeted and subjected to false prosecution which has the colour of political witch hunt. He also stated in his petition that he is a

On January 11, a had granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of Vadra, in connection with a case against him.

