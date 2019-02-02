Rs 17/day not sufficient for farmers: TRS

The Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) on Saturday dubbed the Centre's interim budget as an "election-based budget," adding that the scheme to provide Rs 6000 per annum for farmers, which boils down to Rs 17 per day, is not enough to address their plight.

Speaking to ANI, said the new scheme launched for farmers of the country was inspired from Telangana's 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, which is providing better incentives to farmers in the state.

She said the TRS government, in its previous term, had provided Rs 4,000 per acre for every twice a year and the party had promised to increase the amount to Rs 5000 per acre.

Kavitha said that while the BJP government's scheme will help the country's farmers, the Rs 6000 per annum layout would not suffice and urged the Centre to increase the layout.

"It's an election based budget, just released two months before the election, I doubt how much of it can be implemented. I only want to tell people of the country that the schemes announced in the budget, the Centre could have done it during the last five years. This is an election game. All the people should realise and vote accordingly," Kavitha said.

