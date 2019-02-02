Leopard cub rescued from baggage at Chennai Airport

-
A one-month-old leopard cub was rescued from the baggage of a passenger at Chennai International Airport.
The Air Intelligence Unit at the Airport recovered it from the baggage and the cub is being taken care of by the officials at the airport. The cub will be rehabilitated in the Aringar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai.
Meanwhile, the passenger carrying the leopard cub has been handed over to Tamil Nadu Forest department for further action.
