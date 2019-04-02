ED files reply on Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah's bail plea, arguments on April 29

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed its reply before the Patiala House Court over the bail plea filed by separatist leader Shabir Shah, an accused in the terror funding case.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora slated the matter for arguments on April 29. The agency in its reply opposed the bail plea filed by the Kashmiri separatist.
Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta is representing the Enforcement Directorate, while Advocate MS Khan was appearing for Shah.
The witnesses in the case are scheduled to record their statements in connection with the main trail case on May 23
According to ED, Shah was involved in illicit activities along with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's hawala operator Mohd Aslam Wani.
Wani and Shah were arrested by the ED in 2017 for the offence of money laundering. This year in January, Wani was granted bail by Delhi High Court while Shah remained in judicial custody.
