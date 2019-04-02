ED files reply on Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah's bail plea, arguments on April 29

The on Tuesday filed its reply before the over the plea filed by separatist leader Shabir Shah, an accused in the terror funding case.

slated the matter for arguments on April 29. The agency in its reply opposed the plea filed by the Kashmiri separatist.

Naveen Kumar Matta is representing the Enforcement Directorate, while MS Khan was appearing for Shah.

The witnesses in the case are scheduled to record their statements in connection with the main trail case on May 23

According to ED, Shah was involved in illicit activities along with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohd Aslam

and Shah were arrested by the ED in 2017 for the offence of money laundering. This year in January, was granted by while Shah remained in judicial custody.

