Muslims should 'believe' BJP if they want poll ticket, says Shimoga MLA

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA from Shimoga KS Eshwarappa has urged the Muslims to "believe" the party if they want tickets for the ensuing polls.
"Congress uses you only as a vote bank and does not give you the ticket. We will not give Muslims tickets because you do not believe in us," Eshwarappa said on Monday while responding to a query by minority leader Iqbal Ansari in Koppal.
Eshwarappa emphasised, "Believe us, we will give you tickets and other things".
In January, Eshwarappa had referred to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as "mad".
"Siddaramaiah lost the CM's post. Since then, he has become like a 'pagal'," he had said.
