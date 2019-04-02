Former Union Minister Ram Lal Rahi accuses Yogi govt of encouraging terrorism

After an inactive grenade was found in Mainpuri, former Union on Monday accused Chief Yogi Adityanath-led state government of encouraging terrorism.

"The UP government should understand that they are involved in acts like this because they are encouraging terrorism. People will remain in the grip of fear and terrorism till the BJP stays in power," Rahi told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, a grenade was recovered from the same route which patriarch was supposed to take to file his nomination in Mainpuri constituency ahead of

Rahi, who was expelled from the in 2015 for anti-party activities, re-joined the party in February this year.

