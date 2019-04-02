JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Cambodia earns $ 35 million from Q1 ticket sales for Angkor Park

Sri Lanka Cricket to revive Lankan Premier League
Business Standard

Former Union Minister Ram Lal Rahi accuses Yogi govt of encouraging terrorism

ANI  |  Politics 

After an inactive grenade was found in Mainpuri, former Union Minister Ram Lal Rahi on Monday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government of encouraging terrorism.

"The UP government should understand that they are involved in acts like this because they are encouraging terrorism. People will remain in the grip of fear and terrorism till the BJP stays in power," Rahi told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, a grenade was recovered from the same route which Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was supposed to take to file his nomination in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency ahead of general elections.

Rahi, who was expelled from the Congress in 2015 for anti-party activities, re-joined the party in February this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU