Former Union Minister Ram Lal Rahi accuses Yogi govt of encouraging terrorism

After an inactive grenade was found in Mainpuri, former Union Minister Ram Lal Rahi on Monday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government of encouraging terrorism.
"The UP government should understand that they are involved in acts like this because they are encouraging terrorism. People will remain in the grip of fear and terrorism till the BJP stays in power," Rahi told ANI.
Earlier on Monday, a grenade was recovered from the same route which Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was supposed to take to file his nomination in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency ahead of general elections.
Rahi, who was expelled from the Congress in 2015 for anti-party activities, re-joined the party in February this year.
