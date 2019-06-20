Efforts on to make India 5th largest economy in terms of GDP: President Kovind

on Thursday said that work is underway in full earnest to transform into a "global manufacturing hub" and to ensure Indian economy is among five largest in the in terms of (GDP).

"Keeping in view Industry 4.0, a New Industrial Policy will be announced shortly. In 'Ease of Doing Business', has leap-frogged 65 positions during the past 5 years, from a ranking of 142 in 2014 to 77. Now our goal is to be among the top 50 of the world," Kovind said in his customary address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The said that the process of simplification of rules will be further expedited in collaboration with the states and necessary amendments are also being brought in the Companies Law.

Kovind further emphasised that the reform process will continue to maintain the growth rate.

" is now on the way to become the world's 5th largest economy in terms of GDP. To maintain a high growth rate, the reform process will continue. It is our objective to make India a 5-trillion dollar economy by 2024," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)