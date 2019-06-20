Two TDP RS MPs announce to join BJP

After the major electoral debacle TDP suffered in the recently held and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, the party is gaping at another loss as two of its MPs -- TG Venkatesh and YS Chowdary -- have decided to join the BJP.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Venkatesh said: "Yes, I am leaving the TDP. I will join the BJP. I have been a former member of ABVP and BJYM."

Chowdary also confirmed that he was joining the BJP: "Yes, I am joining."

Though there was no official word on the matter, speculations are rife that at least four or five TDP members are likely to defect to the BJP this week.

According to sources, Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao, and are in touch with the BJP.

Sujana Chowdary is likely to meet today to take a final decision on the matter.

also spoke to Chowdary regarding these developments.

Sources said that he is worried that Assembly members might also cross over to the BJP, resulting in the loss of the status of of Opposition, a position he is currently holding.

As Naidu suffered a major loss in the 2019 elections, most TDP leaders are keen to join the BJP as they are unhappy that no one took the responsibility for the debacle, sources said.

They believe that at least Nara Lokesh, son of Chandra Babu Naidu, should have taken the moral responsibility for the debacle and resigned.

