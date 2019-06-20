Will make sure Marathi is made compulsory subject in all schools: Devendra Fadnavis

Our government will ensure that Marathi is made compulsory in all the schools of the state, said CM Devendra on Thursday.

"Despite the fact that the Marathi language was obligated academically, it has been informed to us that some state and boards like Central Board of (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSC) are not complying with the set norms," added.

The had said on Sunday that as much as 13 new bills will be tabled and the presenting of budget too will be held during the monsoon session in the Legislative Council.

Highlighting upon strengthening the implication of Marathi, he further added, "If need be, all necessary amendments will be done to achieve this objective. We'll make it a rule to enforce Marathi and will ensure its inclusion in all schools across Maharashtra, no matter which board they are functioning under."

The 14th Assembly Elections are set to be held in Maharashtra in the month of October.

