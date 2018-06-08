Noticed an egg on Google's salad emoji? It's now gone to be vegan-friendly

In an effort to make more inclusive vegan salad, has removed egg from salad

UX Manager at Expression design team Jennifer Daniel, tweeted about the change on Wednesday and said, "There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the ?? emoji- we've removed the egg in P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad."

In a later tweet, Daniel clarified the decision to change the

"Hello carnivores, vegans and everyone in between! Just want to clarify that the goal of salad redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode's description. 'A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber.' Bon appetite," she wrote.

The revision of the existing salad emoji to skip the egg was only one of the 157 new emoji listed to grace P beta 2.

However, the internet has started reacting to it.

"So instead of more privacy protections, better security, higher battry effeciencies, better updates processes, code analysis for market, or pretty much any reasonable change, google removes an egg from a salad?," a Twitterati tweeted.

A user tweeted, " .@Google doing big things in the #diversity and #inclusion arena! I direct your attention to the ?? emoji- they've removed the egg in beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad! ???????? cc: @itskendallyoder"

Apart from this, the other changes include the addition of gender-neutral emoji, a family icon that has two gender-neutral parents, rather than clear man and woman icons.