People are key to Railways and legislators reflect their sentiments: Goyal

Presiding over the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of MPs of the Ministry of Railways, Goyal said, any organisation to do good work must respond to the feedback from all its stakeholders.

Goyal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring availability of adequate funds for the railway projects. He said that improvement in the system is a continuous process.

According to an official statement, work on all projects has progressed at a very fast pace, including improvement in facilities for passengers at railway stations and in the trains.

Goyal appreciated the change in the mindset and reorientation of work culture in the Railways and said that this drastic change would not have been possible without the whole-hearted contribution and involvement of the railway personnel who are working with passion and compassion.

Referring to the recently held two-day conference 'Parivartan Sangoshthi' of senior railway officers, the minister said that a large number of innovative ideas were discussed with approximately 300 officers who participated in New Delhi and with more than 1,000, who participated via video conferencing.

More than 2,300 suggestions were received from about 430 officers which will help in laying out a roadmap for the future development of Railways in India.