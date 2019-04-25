JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Nationwide campaign launched for angina awareness

SC asks EC to pull up BJP leader over 'sexist remark' on TMC's Mahua Moitra
Business Standard

Emirati woman wakes up after 27 years in coma

ANI  |  Asia 

An Emirati woman defied medical odds when she regained consciousness after spending 27 years in a state of coma induced by an injury to the brain.

In 1991, Munira Abdulla was involved in a road accident that left her in a state of reduced consciousness. In June of 2018, twenty-seven long years after the incident, she opened her eyes at a clinic in Germany, where doctors had been treating the complications of her long illness.

"I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up," The New York times quoted Abdulla's 32-year-old son Omar Webair as saying. Omar was four when the incident happened.

The first signs of her miraculous recovery began to emerge last year when Abdulla started saying her son's name. "We didn't believe it at first, but eventually it became very clear that she was saying her son's name," said Dr Mueller.

A couple of weeks later, she was repeating verses of Quran that she had learned decades back.

Recoveries from Minimally Conscious state as severe as in Abdulla's case are extremely rare. Only a handful of people are known to have made similar recoveries. Another famous case involved Terry Wallis, who uttered his first word "Mom" two decades after he fell into a coma.

Munira Abdulla has returned to the United Arab Emirates. She is undergoing treatment in Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU