Emirati woman wakes up after 27 years in coma

-
ALSO READ
ICU patients with non-brain-related injuries may suffer undetected cognitive dysfunction
Wakefulness may predict if patients can breathe on their own: Study suggests
NCDRC directs 3 doctors to pay Rs 2.7 lakh for negligence leading to patient's death
Western diet may up severe sepsis risk: Study
Vitamin C doses may shorten ICU stay: Study
-
An Emirati woman defied medical odds when she regained consciousness after spending 27 years in a state of coma induced by an injury to the brain.
In 1991, Munira Abdulla was involved in a road accident that left her in a state of reduced consciousness. In June of 2018, twenty-seven long years after the incident, she opened her eyes at a clinic in Germany, where doctors had been treating the complications of her long illness.
"I never gave up on her because I always had a feeling that one day she will wake up," The New York times quoted Abdulla's 32-year-old son Omar Webair as saying. Omar was four when the incident happened.
The first signs of her miraculous recovery began to emerge last year when Abdulla started saying her son's name. "We didn't believe it at first, but eventually it became very clear that she was saying her son's name," said Dr Mueller.
A couple of weeks later, she was repeating verses of Quran that she had learned decades back.
Recoveries from Minimally Conscious state as severe as in Abdulla's case are extremely rare. Only a handful of people are known to have made similar recoveries. Another famous case involved Terry Wallis, who uttered his first word "Mom" two decades after he fell into a coma.
Munira Abdulla has returned to the United Arab Emirates. She is undergoing treatment in Abu Dhabi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU