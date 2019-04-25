UNSC schedules urgent meeting to address situation in Eastern Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an urgent meeting for Thursday afternoon (local time) to address the situation in Eastern Ukraine.

The development comes in the backdrop of Russian President signing a decree on Wednesday that would grant individuals residing in certain districts of eastern Ukraine the right to apply for Russian citizenship using a simplified procedure.

Following the announcement, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko had said that he would ask the UN Security Council to halt from enacting the decree, according to DW news agency.

The decree was signed 24 hours after Ukraine's commission officially declared Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the winner of the country's recently held presidential elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)